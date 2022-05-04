Local May 4, 2022 | 10:26 am

Judicial group says Police Chief should get the boot

Santo Domingo – The Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT), condemned and deplored the “repeated crimes and abuses” of which Dominican citizens are subjected, at the hands of members of the National Police.

The organization indicated that this is a permanent conduct under the cover of impunity, costing the lives of three people in the last month, one in San José de Ocoa, another in Santiago and the most recent physical education teacher, David de los  Santos.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
kenneth dombrowski
May 4, 2022 12:33 pm

SAME OLD STORY

0
Reply