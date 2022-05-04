Judicial group says Police Chief should get the boot
Santo Domingo – The Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT), condemned and deplored the “repeated crimes and abuses” of which Dominican citizens are subjected, at the hands of members of the National Police.
The organization indicated that this is a permanent conduct under the cover of impunity, costing the lives of three people in the last month, one in San José de Ocoa, another in Santiago and the most recent physical education teacher, David de los Santos.
SAME OLD STORY