Hijacking of Dominican bus stokes Haiti turmoil

Santo Domingo.- The hijacking Sunday in Haiti of a bus from the Dominican Republic occurs amid an increase in gang violence in Haiti and shortly after the extradition to the United States on May 3 of Germine Joly, leader of the “400 Mawozo” gang, warned Crisis24, a Canadian-based global company specializing in integrated risk management and security services.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus was seized in the area known as Croix-des Bouquets, which is controlled by the 400 Mawozo.

In this regard, Crisis24 warns that Croix-des-Bouquets and the northern neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince “continue to see an increase in gang shootings, arson and civil unrest since the end of April” after the extradition of Germine Joly.