Delivery of vehicles at the Dog Track is now faster

Those who removed vehicles yesterday noticed the difference, because a month ago it was very difficult to remove them. LEONEL MATOS/ RB

One month after the conflicts and aggressions at the “El Coco” greyhound track, the citizens who go to look for their vehicles assure that the services have improved in quality and speed since then.

“It seems that this had to happen (referring to the police aggression) so that they would attend to one faster,” said Andrés Encarnación, who could not take his car this Wednesday morning due to lack of documentation.