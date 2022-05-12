Dominican Welfare card fraud topped US$2.5M

Santo Domingo.- The fraud committed through the Supérate food cards affected almost 95,000 beneficiaries, from February to last May, and covered 154 million pesos (over US$2.5 million), the director of that program, Gloria Reyes told the Senate yesterday.

The official offered the data corresponding to the closing of last April 30.

Until that same date, the Supérate Program had replaced 90,150 new cards for the same number of families, which represents 95 percent of the affected cards.

Gloria Reyes gave statements to journalists and gave a report yesterday to the Senate of the Republic when she appeared before the Permanent Commission of Justice and Human Rights, which is in charge of an initiative that seeks to have the official questioned about the millionaire fraud committed through that social program.