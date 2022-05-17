Landmark ruling: parents liable for offsprings’ actions

Santo Domingo.- The Supreme Court established jurisprudence on the legal mandate that parents are civilly liable for damages caused by minor children who live with them, even if at the time of the ruling, they have already reached adult age.

This is established in it sentence last March on an appeal filed by a couple sentenced to pay compensation of 750,000 pesos for an act involving their son, criminally convicted of a traffic accident in which a person died.

According to the filing, the young man was driving a motorcycle at high speed when the accident occurred in which another young woman died.

The defense filed an appeal against a sentence issued by the Court of Appeal for Children and Adolescents of the Judicial Department of San Francisco de Macorís on September 29, 2020