Dominican generals cited ‘State secret’ in fraud case

Santo Domingo.- Three generals accused in the Coral and Coral 5G case hid behind a “confidentiality clause” to finance alleged intelligence and national security operations, which made it easier for them to steal a large part of the 4,500 million pesos of the coffers of the State, says the Public Ministry.

“The members of the framework created a confidentiality clause, establishing that: in relation to intelligence operations and international intelligence operations they could not give details or generate support, since they were matters of national security and defense,” the filing says.

In the document, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) argues that this was nothing more than a ruse by the members of the network to protect themselves in functions that are not the responsibility of either the On-site Security Corps (Cusep) or the Corps of Tourist Security (Cestur).