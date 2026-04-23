Puerto Plata and Espaillat remain on red alert amid heavy rain forecast

Red alert remains in effect for Puerto Plata and Espaillat. Yellow alert was issued for Monte Cristi, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hermanas Mirabal, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, La Vega, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo, and the National District. Meanwhile, green alert covers San Juan, Elías Piña, Duarte—especially the Lower Yuna area—Samaná, Valverde, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Monte Plata, Peravia, and Sánchez Ramírez.

Authorities urged residents to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels and to stay away from recreational water areas in provinces under alert. Maritime warnings also remain in place along the Atlantic coast from Manzanillo Bay in Monte Cristi to Cabo Francés Viejo in María Trinidad Sánchez, where small and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port due to rough seas, strong winds, and reduced visibility caused by heavy rain and lightning.