Puerto Plata and Espaillat remain on red alert amid heavy rain forecast
Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintained red alerts for two provinces, expanded yellow alerts to 10 areas including the National District, and kept 10 provinces under green alert due to unstable weather conditions caused by a prefrontal trough and warm east-southeast winds. According to weather authorities, these conditions are expected to produce increased cloudiness, moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts.