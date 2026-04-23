Military helicopter suffers accident during training flight near San Isidro Air Base

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense reported that an AgustaWestland AW139 operated by the Dominican Republic Air Force was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon during a training flight near the San Isidro Air Base.

Authorities confirmed that all crew members escaped unharmed, with no fatalities or serious injuries, highlighting the crew’s training and response during the incident. Preliminary assessments indicate the aircraft sustained some damage, though the full extent has yet to be determined.

The Ministry said an investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of the accident, following standard military aviation protocols. Officials added that the helicopter is covered by valid insurance and reaffirmed their commitment to operational safety, transparency, and compliance with military aviation regulations.