Dominican Republic officials put their ear to the ground

Santo Domingo.- Government officials traveled this Sunday to the provinces of the country, after President Luis Abinader ordered that they visit the demarcations to attend to the main needs of their communities and socialize about the current government management.

The program, called “Government in the provinces” aims to discuss the management and works in the provincial demarcations. It began this Sunday.

The head of state instructed these public servants to give priority to the most important demands of the communities visited.