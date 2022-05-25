Ex-Dominican leader is under investigation: prosecutor

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption (Pepca) Prosecutor Mirna Ortiz, stated that there is an open investigation against the former President Danilo Medina.

Ortiz said that the former president has not been questioned and that “not enough elements have been found.”

“(Medina) He has not been interrogated, we are investigating, the investigation directed towards a former president has different edges, has a different burden of proof, he has been mentioned in the processes, because all these processes took place under his management and unquestionably in some way. another way touches what was the exercise of his presidential mandate and that is why he is mentioned tangentially in these accusations.”