Industry & Commerce gets shipper’s kudos on logistics
Santo Domingo.- The Shippers Association of the Dominican Republic (ANRD) highlighted the contributions and commitment of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, to continue consolidating the Dominican Republic as a Regional Logistics Hub and promote initiatives that directly impact the productive sector in the north of the country to increase capacity, improve infrastructure, continue making processes more efficient and maintain quality service.
Bisonó presented figures on how the logistics industry of the Dominican Republic has grown considerably.
“In 2021 they managed to mobilize some 2.6 billion dollars of products through their logistics platform, going from about 34 million dollars in 2017, a growth of 7.9 percent.”
There is a great opportunity of the RD to become a logistics, maintenance, and service hub for the Caribbean. It is at the crossroads of ocean commerce between the North and South Atlantic and commerce to and from the Panama canal. It is a natural to grow. As an international logistics hub it would lower cargo tariffs to and from the country. More traffic reduces rates. Growth will bring more foreign revenue into the economy