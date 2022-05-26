Industry & Commerce gets shipper’s kudos on logistics

Santo Domingo.- The Shippers Association of the Dominican Republic (ANRD) highlighted the contributions and commitment of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, to continue consolidating the Dominican Republic as a Regional Logistics Hub and promote initiatives that directly impact the productive sector in the north of the country to increase capacity, improve infrastructure, continue making processes more efficient and maintain quality service.

Bisonó presented figures on how the logistics industry of the Dominican Republic has grown considerably.

“In 2021 they managed to mobilize some 2.6 billion dollars of products through their logistics platform, going from about 34 million dollars in 2017, a growth of 7.9 percent.”