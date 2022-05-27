Truck stopped and searched and found 1,000 pounds of marijuana

San Juan de la Maguana – Members of the Dominican Republic Army stopped a white Daihatsu truck at the checkpoint El Cercado. It carried 100 bales of presumable marijuana when it was searched, with a total weight of one thousand pounds.

When the truck driver was arrested, and while being guarded in the fortress, he attacked the military of the S-2 and G-2, wounding one of them, at which time he took advantage of the situation to flee. As a result, he is actively sought by security agencies.

These operations are constantly maintained in all checkpoints and posts of the Army, by instructions of the General Commander of the Army of the Dominican Republic, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez ERD, in coordination with General Julio C. Ramírez de Nuez ERD, Director of Intelligence G-2 of the Army of the Dominican Republic.