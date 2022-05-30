Haitians work to build the wall that will close the passage to Dominican Republic

The engineer Antonio Parra said that the intelligent part of the wall would come later,” which consists of drones, night surveillance, and other security.

Santo Domingo, DR

Construction work on the first stage of the border wall between Haiti and the Dominican Republic is progressing rapidly, with the majority being Haitian workers, who have legal documentation according to those responsible for the work.

The engineer Antonio Parra, responsible for the work, stated that the concrete structure is very advanced, then a cyclonic fence will be erected, and then trench wire. He said that “the intelligent part of the wall will come later,” consisting of drones, night surveillance, and other security.

Listin Diario journalists verified during a tour of the area that the work is progressing rapidly, although yesterday they were not working. One of the project supervisors clarified that they decided to give the workers a day off to share with their parents and other relatives because it was Mother’s Day.

However, including middle-level officials, Haitians said that just as the Dominican Republic builds a wall, the Haitian authorities also have the right to channel the Masacre River, in the Pierrer locality, between Fort Liberté and Cape Hitiano. “The Dominican Republic is building a border wall and when Haiti wanted to channel the waters of the Masacre River they made a scandal,” said former Haitian councilor Ondenlenne Baptiste.