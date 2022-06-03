Traffic collapsed the Dominican capital: Bicycle Collective

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo en Bici Cycling Collective held a rally on different pedestrian bridges in the National District to celebrate World Bicycle Day in the country.

Through a statement, the group explained that banners were displayed with the messages “By bike you would have already arrived,” with the aim of raising awareness about the use of bicycles.

Nelson Peralta, a member of the collective, argued that using the bicycle reduces traffic jams, improves health, does not pollute and saves on fuel costs.

“The city of Santo Domingo is collapsed by the traffic jams.”