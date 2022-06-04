Four diseases have the greatest impact on health in the country

Dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and covid-19 are the diseases that most impact the system.

While the Ministry of Health develops campaigns to control and prevent diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes and educate about the incidence of cancer.

Dengue and covid-19 have a high incidence and low mortality in common.

The epidemiological surveillance system registers eight deaths from dengue and 1,623 cases, while people active in covid-19 exceed 2,500.

As of week 19, the surveillance system reported 111 cases of malaria, but no deaths from the mosquito-borne disease have been reported.

Dengue and malaria are virally transmitted, while leptospirosis is transmitted through the Leptospira bacteria.

With regard to malaria, in the last week counted, 11 cases were reported in males aged 9 to 80 years, from the San Juan and Pedernales focus.

Up to week 19, 111 cases had been reported, with the Plasmodium Falciparum parasite identified in 100% of cases.

Measures

In all these groups of diseases, it is recommended that the population be educated to prevent infectious foci; in non-communicable diseases, it is recommended to learn about healthy lifestyles.

Daniel Rivera stated that it is time to execute and standardize the guidelines set forth by the representatives of each sector and analyzed by the MSP to guarantee a modern and consolidated health system as quickly as possible, taking primary care as a priority.