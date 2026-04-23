Dominican Football Federation launches FIFA Football for Schools training program

A total of 45 teachers and monitors from across the country are participating in the training, with the goal of bringing the program’s methodology to schools and impacting hundreds of students through football as an educational tool.

The program will conclude with a Youth Football Festival on April 25, where participants will apply what they have learned in a practical, recreational setting. The event will also feature a special appearance by Hristo Stoichkov, who will share his experience to support youth football development.

The initiative is being implemented through collaboration between the football federation and national institutions, including the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Sports of the Dominican Republic, and the National Institute of Physical Education. The program aims to integrate football into the education system, promoting values, life skills, and the overall development of children and adolescents.