Local June 9, 2022 | 1:38 pm

Hot temperatures will continue

Sunny day, LD file photo

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 32°C and 35°C, while the minimum will remain between 23°C and 25°C.

Santo Domingo, D.R.

During this Thursday, in much of the country, there will be an opaque sky, slight cloudiness, and the continuation of hot temperatures, a product of the Saharan dust particles.

While for the afternoon, according to the weather report issued by the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), a cloudy panorama is expected with more intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind, mainly over the northwest, northeast, southeast, and Central Mountain Range of the national territory.

Given this forecast, Onamet recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged and unprotected exposure to the sun’s rays, mainly older adults and children, because they are the most susceptible.

