Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend

Santo Domingo, DR

The heat sensation will increase this Friday due to the warm wind from the east/southeast. This was announced by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) in its weather report.

Given this forecast, the entity recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged and unprotected exposure to the sun’s rays, mainly older adults and children, because they are the most susceptible.

On the other hand, some downpours could occur mainly in the northeast, southeast, Valle del Cibao, Cordillera Central, and Northwest locations.

All this is because of the effects of a moisture trough located over Dominican territory.

For the weekend, as a result of the approach of a tropical wave that will move over the Caribbean Sea and combine with the trough, it will generate humid conditions, producing cloudy clouds with downpours of varying intensity.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 32°C and 35°C (89-95°F), while the minimum will remain between 23°C and 25°C (73-77°F).