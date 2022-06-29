UN to finish Ombudsman’s offices

Santo Domingo.- The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) promised to resume construction work on the Ombudsman’s headquarters, which had been stopped due to cost increases and changes in the physical structure in order to meet the demand for the new deadline.

“The work is one of the aspects of the agreement that covers matters related to documentary transparency, strategic planning, monitoring and follow-up of the claims received by the institution, the digital agenda, among others,” says a UNDP statement.