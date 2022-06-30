Abinader estimates that the country is safe to receive the flow of tourists

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader affirmed yesterday that the Dominican Republic is a safe country to travel to, despite the warning from the United States that calls for limiting tourism in the territory due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Those US statistics are changed every two months. Two months ago they changed us, we were safer than being in the United States. With Covid there has been a global rebound, those are things that are constantly changing, ”said the president during a press conference on advances in citizen security.

He also said that it is normal for there to be spikes and that over time Covid-19 will become an endemic disease. He indicated that, according to international reports, the country is among the seven safest in the world for tourists.

The most recent data indicate that daily positivity is at 22% and 2,703 active cases, with 1,014 new infections yesterday,

Report from the United States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased travel alerts to the Dominican Republic to level 3 due to the high risk of contagion from Covid-19. The American public health institution recommends that those who travel to the Dominican Republic have the Covid-19 vaccines.

“If you have not received your Covid-19 vaccines, avoid traveling to the Dominican Republic. Even if you are up to date on your vaccinations, you could be at risk of getting and spreading the disease. It also recommends anyone over the age of two to wear a mask in closed public places. The warning included people with weak immune systems or risk of severe illness.

FIGURES

Provinces

Apart from the capital and Santiago, the provinces with the highest number of cases are Duarte with 48, La Altagracia 40, Hermanas Mirabal 32, San Pedro de Macorís 31, Valverde 31, Santiago Rodríguez 22, La Romana 21 and San Cristóbal 19.

Others

While the provinces of Barahona, Samaná, Azua, Pedernales, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor, Monseñor Nouel and Independencia present fewer than five cases, Barahona being the one with the lowest incidence with only one contagion.