Dominican Gov. vows to end road carnage by 2030

Santo Domingo.- The representation of the Dominican government promised before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) to continue working “enthusiastically” to meet the goal of reducing deaths from traffic accidents by 50% by 2030.

The delegation was headed by the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, and made up of Rafael Arias, director of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant); Ángel Tejeda, Deputy Minister of Public Works, and Onéximo González, Advisor to the Minister of Public Works.

At the conference, Ascención detailed the actions carried out by the government of President Luis Abinader, through the Ministry of Public Works, in compliance with the UN requirements to reduce the rate of deaths caused by traffic accidents.

He addressed the plenary at the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Global Road Safety, held at the UN General Assembly headquarters in New York City.