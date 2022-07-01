Four passengers sue Red Air airline after plane crash in Miami

According to the portal El Nuevo Herald, the passengers Tamar Kalach, Sarkis Okhdjian, and the cousins ​​Anabella Pérez, 15, and Camila Destefano, 19, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday night, alleging that the forced landing caused them “bones fractures, orthopedic injuries, spinal cord injuries, and psychological injuries.”

Flight 203 crash-landed at the airport of Miami when it caught fire because of a landing gear malfunction.

According to the complaint, RED Air’s flight crew “failed to take actions to evacuate passengers in a timely and safe manner, and chaos broke out as the terrified passengers rushed to free themselves through an exit door.”

The plaintiffs assured that the service and maintenance records of the aircraft show “several incidents prior” to the one recorded on the afternoon of June 21.

RED Air is a low-fare airline based in the Dominican Republic that launched in November 2021 and flies between its home base in Santo Domingo and Miami International Airport.