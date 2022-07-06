Asset Forfeiture Law; a Dominican conundrum

Santo Domingo.- After the bicameral commission finished approving the report on the Asset Forfeiture Law, now the debate between the different party representatives is whether it is an organic law or an ordinary law.

In the opinion of constitutional lawyer Nassef Perdomo, it is an organic law and regarding the opinions of official legislators who understand it to be ordinary, he affirms one thing is what they say and another is what the Constitution expresses.

“It is a law that reconfigures the right to property and also creates a new jurisdiction with new and different procedural rules. According to article 112 of the Constitution, all laws with these characteristics are organic,” says Perdomo.