Another 40 Dominican Republic officials linked to corruption

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, is the latest in a list of more than 40 senior officials of the current government who have requested or been placed on leave due to some scandal, mainly corruption, in less than two years into his government.

Macarrulla on Wednesday requested a license to charge him, “in accordance with the powers established in the Public Function Law.”

“I have requested the President of the Republic a license from my position as Minister of the Presidency,” the minister tweeted after 11pm.

The announcement comes days after the Public Ministry linked his son, Lisandro José Macarrulla Martínez, in the case of alleged administrative corruption called Medusa, whose main defendant is former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez.