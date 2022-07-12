New Minister is named amid scandal

Santo Domingo. The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced this Monday night that Joel Santos will occupy the Ministry of the Presidency on an interim basis to replace Lisandro Macarrulla, who took leave of office.

The designation is contained in decree 378-22 released tonight.

The ruler released the information through his Twitter account (@LuisAbinader) in which he posted the following message: “@joelsantose is in charge of the Ministry of the Presidency on an interim basis.”

Currently, Santos served as general manager of AFP Reservas and special adviser to the Executive Branch on tourism matters. In the past, he was president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores).

Likewise, he was president of the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (Anje) in 2007.

Macarrulla requested a license last week, after his son, Lisandro José Macarrulla, appeared as a defendant in the Medusa case in the file implemented by the Public Ministry, which charged 41 individuals and 22 companies.