Increased flow of travelers through Las Americas International Airport

The ”summer” vacations in the United States and Europe are attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists of different nationalities who have the Dominican Republic as the leading vacation country and enter mainly through the Las Américas International Airport ( AILA).

Thousands of Dominicans living abroad are also arriving, most from the United States, Puerto Rico, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and other European nations, who come to spend their summer vacations in their country.

All the flights, more than a hundred that are made daily by the Las Américas Airport to and from different destinations, are arriving full of passengers, in many cases, entire families

of both foreigners and Dominicans.

It was reported that some airlines are planning additional flights in their schedules due to the considerable increase in the demand for seats, especially in the order of arrival from various nations and destinations.

Many of the Creoles, families were made up of four and five members, especially minors who left school vacations, mainly from various parts of the United States, come loaded with gifts for their relatives and friends in the country.

Due to the considerable movement of travelers, the staff of the agencies that work at the Las Américas airport has had to be redoubled, allowing prompt and timely attention to tourists and Dominicans.

Both the General Directorate of Immigration and Customs have reinforced their service personnel, which has reduced traveler complaints about wasted time checking their documents and luggage.

Meanwhile, in the passenger departure area, the airport authorities maintain cordons to control the large number of people who travel to the airport every day to look for family and friends.