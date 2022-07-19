Dominican inmates scoff at cellphone ban

Santo Domingo.- The accusation of the Medusa case has revealed the unwillingness of the authorities to block cell phone signals from prisons, which has allowed criminal networks to continue operating from prisons.

In the file there are several certifications from the penitentiary authorities that show that in none of the penitentiary centers there are telephone signal blockers, and that despite the claims of some sectors, in the management of Jean Alain Rodríguez in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) three were acquired, although “these devices were given a different use than those that were requested.”

The file establishes that these three devices are in the possession of the Specialized Attorney for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) as evidence for the Medusa case. Meanwhile, the different penitentiary centers continue to lack this tool against crime.