It’s World Breastfeeding Week

Santo Domingo.- As every year from August 1 to 7, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated, so the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as part of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding (WABA) urges to continue promoting feeding with milk from the mother’s breast.

“Breast milk is the best food for the first six months of a baby’s life, and does not require any other food or drink, only the breast.

At the same time, I must mention that breastfeeding from the mother’s breast acts as the newborn’s first vaccine, since it protects him against the most frequent childhood diseases,” said Dr. Rosa Elcarte, UNICEF resident representative in the country.