Dominican official asserts safe mine escape again

Santo Domingo.- “Before the end of this week, in a matter of hours, it is most likely that we will be rescuing the miners trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine,” reported today the Director General of Mining, Rolando Muñoz.

Muñoz said that the plan they designed at the time of the collapse was four to six weeks, but thanks to advances and the machinery brought from Canada, the plan is almost in its final stage to carry out a safe rescue.

Interviewed on the program El Día, which is broadcast on Telesistema channel 11, he explained that currently the rescue process is 75 percent complete and about 100 people work there in eight-hour shifts.