Espaillat obtains 123 million dollars for transportation projects

New York. Dominican-born U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) obtained more than 123 million dollars in federal funds for transportation and infrastructure projects in the areas he represents.

The neighborhoods of Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the northwest Bronx that make up his district will benefit from $116 million and $7.25 million from a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money will be invested in purchasing low-emission buses to help support the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and move the agency closer to achieving its goal of transitioning its fleet of 5,800 buses to zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

After decades of neglect, funds will also be allocated for expanding NYC’s Green Corridor to create new open space, waterfront access, and a renewed waterfront for Upper Manhattan communities from East Harlem to Inwood.

“Modernizing the MTA’s bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2040 will have enormous benefits for our community and help the city achieve its climate goals,” said Espaillat, the first and only U.S. Congressman from Quisqueyano.

“In addition, the expansion of the NYC Green Corridor project is a critical investment in our community and will have a tremendous benefit on the quality of life for NYC residents, families and visitors to the city for years to come,” he said.

Espaillat said he was delighted to help bring this critical level of federal funding to bring these vital infrastructure and transportation projects in his district closer to achieving their goals.