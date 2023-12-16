Inauguration of second stage of sanitation of Gurabo creek

Elias Piña—President Luis Abinader and the executive director of the National Drinking Water Institute (Inapa), Wellington Arnaud, inaugurated yesterday the second stage of the sanitation of the Gurabo stream in this city, the work of most significant environmental and social impact carried out by the Government. The President also inaugurated four highways, a community center, and a hospital with an investment of RD$ 2,600 million in this province.

So far, one billion pesos have been invested in the sanitation of the Gurabo stream; for the second quarter of next year, the third stage is expected to be completed.

In pondering its importance, President Abinader said that in addition to the impact on the environment, with the first delivery of 1,400 apartments to families who have moved from the area, absolute social sanitation is taking place.

The President indicated that even though the work was not contemplated in his campaign promise, after socializing in the Cabinet about the results to be carried out in the country, they decided to seek the resources to execute it.

“As for the reduction of pollution to the Yaque del Norte River, of the 43% that the Gurabo River contributes, we reduced by 13% in its first 1.2 kilometers of sanitation, thanks to the construction of new collectors that collect the wastewater that previously poured directly without treatment, and to the intervention of the rainwater drains that were interconnected with wastewater,” Abinader specified.

He also indicated that with this second stage, 52 thousand square meters of green areas have been included, which suggests that this is the work with the Government’s most significant environmental impact.

Meanwhile, Wellington Arnaud explained that infrastructure creates spaces for recreation, sports, and education that will impact 900,000 people of all social strata.

The sanitation project includes the most extensive public playground in the Caribbean, sports courts, bicycle lanes, educational murals, an open-air gymnasium, a theater, and green areas.