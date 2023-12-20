100 mm of rainfall expected in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic has updated its weather alert status for several provinces due to anticipated heavy rainfall. According to the National Meteorological Office, maximum accumulated rainfall values between 70 and 100 millimeters are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, with potential for higher amounts in isolated areas.

Due to these predictions and the increased flow from the Valdesia Dam reaching maximum levels, the Dams and Reservoirs Committee has initiated flood regulation through the dam gates and the Las Barias Counter Reservoir. The outflow is set at 150.00 m³/s into the Nizao River.

The current alert levels are as follows:

– **Red Alert**: San Cristóbal (including the banks of the Nizao River), Peravia (including the entire bank of the Nizao River), Santo Domingo, and the National District.

– **Yellow Alert**: Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Puerto Plata, San José de Ocoa, Mirabal Sisters, Monsignor Nouel, San Pedro de Macoris, Santiago, La Vega, Monte Plata, Azua, Duarte, Espaillat, and Samana.

– **Green Alert**: Sanchez Ramirez, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, San Juan, Barahona, Independencia, Pedernales, and El Seibo.

Residents are advised to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels, especially in the provinces under alert. This includes areas below the Valdesia dam and the Las Barias Contra Embalse, extending to the sea. The turbidity and volume of the Nizao River also pose significant risks.

Additionally, operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts are urged to adhere to the restrictions outlined in the Onamet marine report. First response agencies are also advised to follow these guidelines strictly.