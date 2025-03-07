Flight from Punta Cana diverted due to SpaceX debris

The flight, JBU1168, an Airbus A320-232, was among several aircraft in the Caribbean that had to be rerouted to avoid potential collisions. Authorities adjusted flight paths to ensure passenger safety following the spacecraft’s launch.

SpaceX launched its eighth test flight on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT) after three previous cancellations. However, shortly after successfully separating from its booster rocket, the spacecraft was lost, the company confirmed. This incident follows the previous test, in which the spacecraft exploded, scattering debris across the Caribbean.