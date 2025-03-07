Flight from Punta Cana diverted due to SpaceX debris
Punta Cana.- A JetBlue flight traveling from Punta Cana to New York was unexpectedly diverted to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday afternoon due to debris from the launch of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft.
The flight, JBU1168, an Airbus A320-232, was among several aircraft in the Caribbean that had to be rerouted to avoid potential collisions. Authorities adjusted flight paths to ensure passenger safety following the spacecraft’s launch.
SpaceX launched its eighth test flight on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT) after three previous cancellations. However, shortly after successfully separating from its booster rocket, the spacecraft was lost, the company confirmed. This incident follows the previous test, in which the spacecraft exploded, scattering debris across the Caribbean.
The FAA communicates a very wide potential debris area for every rocket launch. This experimental rocket test is no different from the hundreds of previous launches over the years. There should only be planned routes based on the disseminated rocket flight plan. So, why would you need to change a plane’s flight plan/route?