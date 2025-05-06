Ángelo Vásquez alleges persecution of youth following nationalist protests

Santo Domingo.- Dominican nationalist activist Ángelo Vásquez has issued a public appeal, claiming that young people who have participated in pro-sovereignty marches are being unjustly persecuted. In a video shared on social media, Vásquez emphasized that these youth, who have peacefully demonstrated in places such as the UN headquarters, the National Congress, and other national landmarks, are now facing threats and harassment despite having no legal issues or criminal records.

Vásquez alleged that an intentional campaign is underway to instill fear and silence the movement, stating he believes efforts are being made to fabricate a case against him. He fears for his life and that of other leaders and warned that authorities might try to stage a false confrontation to justify their deaths. His mother also recounted a 4:30 a.m. police raid on their home, where no evidence of wrongdoing was found, yet she was falsely told her son had committed a crime.

Highlighting his past transformation, Vásquez declared he now dedicates himself to educating and motivating youth about national identity and sovereignty. He vehemently denied any involvement in crime, asserting that neither he nor his supporters are threats to the country. Blaming the government, police, and Interior Ministry for orchestrating the persecution, he warned that if anything happens to them, the public will know who is responsible.