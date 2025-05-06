Submarine power cable between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico nears U.S. permit approval

Santo Domingo.- The submarine cable project intended to transmit electricity from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico is advancing steadily, with U.S. federal environmental permits expected to be approved by November 2025, according to Tirso Selman Rivera, director of Caribbean Transmission. This milestone will enable the start of equipment procurement and installation of the cable, a key component of a $2.000 million international energy infrastructure project. The initial investment is estimated at $1.000 million.

Selman explained that the power plant supporting the project will be located between San Pedro de Macorís and La Romana, citing strategic advantages such as more accessible land, lower costs, and a faster permitting process in the Dominican Republic. In contrast, similar procedures in Puerto Rico could take up to six years due to geographical challenges and higher hurricane risk.

The plant will generate 700 megawatts of thermal energy and 200 megawatts of solar energy, using natural gas initially, with certification for future use of green hydrogen. Selman underscored the project’s importance for both countries, highlighting its economic benefits, potential for job creation, and contribution to regional energy stability.