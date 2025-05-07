Dominican Republic and UAE Sign agreement to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

Dubai.- The Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Dubai to enhance national cybersecurity efforts, within the framework of the GISEC Global 2025 event. The agreement was signed by Luis Soto, Director of the Dominican Republic’s National Cybersecurity Center (attached to the National Department of Investigations – DNI), and Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Director of the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

The agreement focuses on joint initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure, improve the Dominican Republic’s response capabilities to cyber threats, and develop frameworks for cybersecurity governance. Key components include knowledge sharing, specialized training, and the development of emerging technologies to support digital transformation.

Both parties expressed a commitment to long-term collaboration. Ambassador Renso Herrera Franco of the Dominican Republic also played a key role in facilitating the agreement and emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in boosting investor confidence and digital development. The partnership aims to position the Dominican Republic as a secure and resilient digital hub in the region.