Abinader denies Sinaloa Cartel presence in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- During his weekly press briefing La Semanal con la Prensa, President Luis Abinader firmly denied that the Sinaloa Cartel—or any major criminal organization—is operating in the Dominican Republic. He emphasized that the government remains vigilant and takes swift action against any signs of organized crime.

Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, head of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), supported the president’s statement, confirming that the four individuals recently identified as alleged cartel members are not in the country. He declared that “there has not been, nor will there be, any space for organized crime in the Dominican Republic.”

Cabrera Ulloa also referenced a February 16 incident in which a Sinaloa cartel operative attempted to enter the country but was immediately detained and extradited to U.S. authorities. He noted that U.S. officials praised the swift resolution of the case, which would have taken years elsewhere, highlighting the effectiveness of Dominican security institutions.