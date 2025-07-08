Army Commander guarantees security on the Dominican-Haitian border
Elías Piña.- During an inspection tour in Elías Piña, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dominican Republic Army, Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, affirmed that strict security protocols are in place to ensure peace and stability along the Dominican-Haitian border.
The visit included key military posts such as the “La Estrelleta” fortress in Comendador, the 25th Company in Pedro Santana, and the Bánica Detachment. Major General Camino Pérez confirmed the deployment of around 2,000 soldiers in the region to reinforce border security.
He assured that the Dominican side of the border remains calm, with cross-border trade proceeding normally, and denied rumors of mass crossings of undocumented migrants. Camino Pérez emphasized that while Haiti faces instability, the Dominican Army is maintaining order and is fully prepared to respond to any developments.
Addressing troops, he urged them to stay committed to protecting national security and confronting any potential threats to the country.
