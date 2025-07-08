New Jersey Consul and JCE President meet to optimize services for Dominicans abroad

Santo Domingo.- The Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New Jersey, José Santana, met with Central Electoral Board (JCE) President Román Jáquez Liranzo to strengthen coordination between both institutions and improve access to services for Dominicans living abroad.

During the meeting, Santana emphasized the need to ensure that Dominicans in New Jersey receive timely, high-quality assistance—particularly in obtaining their new Identity and Electoral Card. He reaffirmed the consulate’s role as a bridge between the diaspora’s needs and Dominican government institutions.

Santana also underscored the importance of expanding the JCE’s operational capacity to meet rising demand from the Dominican community in New Jersey.