Restoration work begins for Housing Improvement Program in Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado has officially launched the Housing Improvement Program (Promevi) in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City, a major restoration effort under the Comprehensive Program for Tourism and Urban Development (PIDTUCCSD). The initiative aims to enhance living conditions for residents while preserving the historic character of the area.

The program will focus on the neighborhoods of San Antón, Santa Bárbara, San Miguel, and San Lázaro, targeting deteriorated homes. With a total investment of US$5.2 million—US$3.2 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and US$2 million as a non-reimbursable grant from the European Union—the project emphasizes social inclusion, gender equity, and climate resilience.

The first phase will restore 38 homes, followed by two additional phases covering a total of 70 more properties. Renovations will include structural reinforcements, leak repairs, and updates to kitchens, bathrooms, and utilities, with a completion goal set for late 2026. Promevi also incorporates sustainability measures aligned with EDGE environmental certification standards.

So far, 528 families have applied for assistance, with 202 preselected and dozens of cases already progressing through the legal and technical stages. Community involvement has been central to the process, with public consultations and regular meetings ensuring transparency and participation throughout the project.