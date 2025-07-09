Dominican Republic partners with ITU to develop smart and sustainable cities

Geneva, Switzerland.- The Dominican Republic has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to boost digital transformation in the provinces of San Pedro de Macorís and Monseñor Nouel. The initiative, led by the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (INDOTEL), aims to assess and enhance the digital and sustainable development of these regions, positioning them as smart cities.

The agreement was formalized by INDOTEL Board President Guido Gómez Mazara and ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan Martin. It outlines a joint effort to evaluate the current state of digitalization, identify development challenges, and promote data-driven policymaking in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda. The project will also build the technical capacities of local authorities to implement advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital twins.

The initiative will also use performance indicators from the United for Smart Sustainable Cities (U4SSC) program to guide decision-making in key areas like transportation and energy.