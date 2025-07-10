Aerodom reports US$260 million in revenue

Santo Domingo.- Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) announced earnings of €223 million (RD$15,052.5 million) in 2024 from managing six Dominican airports under its concession. The company emphasized its full compliance with tax obligations to the General Directorate of Internal Revenue (DGII), ensuring timely payment of all dues.

Looking ahead to 2025, Aerodom expects higher revenue following an approved increase in airport fees, set to take effect on November 1, 2025. The adjustment, authorized by the Airport Commission, applies to both state-owned and privately managed airports and stems from the 2023 renewal of the concession contract between Aerodom and the Dominican State.

As part of the changes, a new baggage handling fee of US$3.50—an increase of US$0.18—and an additional airport fee increase of US$1.10 will apply to both commercial and charter flights. These modifications are intended to support planned infrastructure investments, including a new terminal at Las Américas International Airport (AILA).

Although the fee increases are expected to have only a minor impact on ticket prices, some concerns have been raised about their effect on overall air travel costs, particularly for budget travelers. The changes are still pending final approval by the Executive Branch via presidential decree.