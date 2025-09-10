CES delivers final report on Haitian crisis dialogue to President Abinader

Santo Domingo.- The Economic and Social Council (CES) presented President Luis Abinader with the Final Consolidated Report of the Dialogue on the Haitian Crisis and its Implications for the Dominican Republic on Tuesday at the National Palace. The document is the result of six thematic roundtables that brought together representatives from the social, labor, and business sectors, organized civil society, the presidency, and three former presidents.

During the event, CES president Rafael Toribio delivered both a physical copy and a digital version of the report, which contains 26 lines of action and 151 proposals addressing six key areas: migration, bilateral trade, border community development, national security, international relations, and labor affairs. President Abinader commended the effort, highlighting the importance of consensus in tackling the challenges posed by the Haitian crisis.

As part of the consultation process, the report will also be shared with former presidents Danilo Medina, Hipólito Mejía, and Leonel Fernández before its public release on Tuesday, September 16.