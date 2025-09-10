Citizens sue Punta Catalina for corruption and pollution

Santo Domingo.- The Institute of Lawyers for the Protection of the Environment (INSAPROMA), supported by hundreds of citizens, filed a formal complaint against the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Plant before the Specialized Prosecutor’s Offices for Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) and for the Defense of the Environment (PROEDEMAREN).

The filing demands that Punta Catalina transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy within four years and remove toxic coal ash currently deposited in San José batey, Catalina district, Peravia province. It also seeks $3 billion in compensation for damages caused by alleged corruption and pollution, covering harm to the Dominican State, local communities, the environment, and natural resources.

The complaint calls for prison sentences and multimillion-dollar fines for former President Danilo Medina, past and current ministers of Environment and Energy, and past and current administrators of Punta Catalina, as well as sanctions against Odebrecht, Tecnimont, Grupo Estrella, and the Punta Catalina Electric Generation Company (EGEPC).

Filed with the backing of dozens of organizations, the document details health risks, environmental degradation, agricultural and fishing losses, and marine damage linked to the plant’s operations and coal port breakwater. It includes testimonies from affected citizens and expert reports from national and international specialists in energy, health, agriculture, chemistry, and marine ecosystems.