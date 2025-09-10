Dominican Republic invests over 1 billion pesos in air safety and meteorology radars

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is modernizing its air surveillance and meteorological systems with an investment exceeding 1 billion pesos, according to Igor Rodríguez Durán, director general of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC). The project includes three meteorological radars—already operational in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, with a third planned for Las Américas International Airport—each costing 350 million pesos. Together, these radars will form a triangulated network to provide full coverage of Dominican airspace and early warning of atmospheric phenomena.

Rodríguez Durán explained that the funding comes from passenger-paid aeronautical taxes, ensuring the project does not rely on additional national budget resources. Additional upgrades include a primary-secondary air navigation radar with ADS-B satellite technology in Santiago and modernized infrastructure at San Isidro Air Base, featuring a new control tower, encrypted communications, a VOR system, and updated runway lights.

“We are investing in operational safety and protecting the population from atmospheric phenomena,” Rodríguez Durán said. With these improvements, the Dominican Republic strengthens airspace security and positions itself as a regional leader in meteorological monitoring and international aviation standards.