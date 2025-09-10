Paliza says Dominican Republic is in better shape than in 2020

Santo Domingo.- José Ignacio Paliza, president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), stated that the Dominican Republic has made notable advances in strengthening its institutions since his party assumed power in 2020. His remarks came during a press conference at the PRM National Assembly, where he underscored improvements in democratic credibility and governance.

Paliza highlighted the transformation of the Central Electoral Board, noting that it has shifted from being dominated by politically affiliated figures to functioning as an independent body. He also pointed to reforms in the high courts, now composed of judges without party ties, and emphasized the autonomy of the judicial prosecution system, which pursues investigations into past and current misconduct without political interference.

Despite holding an unprecedented majority in Congress, Paliza explained that the PRM has chosen to prioritize citizen consensus over imposing its numerical advantage. He concluded that these efforts reflect not only a stronger institutional framework but also consistent management that has left the country in a better position than in 2020.