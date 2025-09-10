Santo Domingo to host historic Barça vs Real Madrid Legends match

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is preparing to host a historic soccer spectacle as the Barça Legends and Real Madrid Legends face each other on Saturday, December 13, at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo. The highly anticipated match, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time, will bring world-renowned former stars of both clubs to Dominican soil for the first time in years.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 27,000, will be the stage for a clash that promises to revive the excitement of Europe’s most celebrated rivalry. Dominican fans will have the rare opportunity to witness iconic players, including Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernández, and Andrés Iniesta for Barça, alongside Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Marcelo, and Iker Casillas. The announcement has stirred strong anticipation across the country, marking the event as one of the most important sporting attractions of the year in Santo Domingo.

The Barça Legends project, created in 2016, brings together former players under a professional initiative aimed at spreading the club’s values and global presence. More than 80 former stars have already participated in matches around the world, from Mumbai to Mexico, and now the Dominican Republic joins the prestigious list of host nations.