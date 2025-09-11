Abinader affirms new law will make public spending more inclusive

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader highlighted on Wednesday that the new Public Procurement Law 47-25 not only strengthens oversight and sanctions but also redefines public procurement as a tool for sustainable economic development. He explained that the legislation ensures state resources are allocated through transparent, efficient, and inclusive processes that reach the sectors most in need.

Speaking at the opening of the first Public Procurement Forum, themed “Transforming Public Procurement into Well-being for the People”, Abinader stressed that the law gives priority to MSMEs, women-led businesses, and traditionally excluded groups. It also simplifies the registration process for state suppliers, encouraging greater local participation, job creation, and innovation.

The president noted that the law mandates the use of a digital platform as the only valid channel for procurement management. It introduces new mechanisms such as electronic reverse auctions, framework agreements, abbreviated bidding, and minor works drawings. These changes, he said, enhance efficiency, traceability, and real-time oversight.

The forum, organized by the Center for Studies and Research in Public Procurement (CEICP), brings together international experts, academics, state officials, and civil society representatives. It serves as a platform to promote the new law’s approaches, including green and inclusive purchasing, innovation management, and the role of MSMEs in national development.