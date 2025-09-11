Dominican Republic showcases exports at Americas Food & Beverage Show 2025

Florida.- The Dominican Republic, through the Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana), will participate in the Americas Food & Beverage Show 2025, taking place from September 10 to 12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida. The fair is one of the most important food industry events in the region, gathering exhibitors and buyers from more than 50 countries.

ProDominicana’s executive director, Biviana Riveiro Disla, highlighted that the U.S. remains the Dominican Republic’s main export market, with sales of US$6.9 billion in 2024, a 6.7% increase from the previous year. Key exports included cigars, medical devices, circuit breakers, jewelry, and cotton T-shirts, along with agricultural products such as cocoa beans, sugar, avocados, tomatoes, and chili peppers. From January to July 2025, exports to the U.S. already totaled US$4.2 billion, reflecting continued growth.

The Dominican delegation feature major companies showcasing diverse products: Café Santo Domingo, Grupo Bocel, Pasteurizadora Rica, Padilla SA, Minis, Ly Company Internacional, Sylvan Foods, Tinfex SRL, Cortés Hermanos & Co., and the Dominican Citrus Consortium. Their offerings range from coffee, baked goods, and chocolate to juices, packaging, and plant-based beverages, underscoring the country’s export potential and brand positioning in international markets.