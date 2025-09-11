IDEA Report: Dominican Republic among Latin American nations improving in democracy

Copenhagen.- The Dominican Republic is among the Latin American countries that have improved their democratic performance in recent years, while Haiti ranks among those with the sharpest declines, according to the Global State of Democracy Report by the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

The Stockholm-based organization noted that although Latin America maintains a democratic baseline, many countries show low-quality governance. IDEA Secretary General Kevin Casas-Zamora explained that while representation is strong, the region still struggles with weaknesses in the rule of law. He emphasized that more countries have experienced setbacks in democratic indicators than progress in the past five years.

The report identifies Haiti, El Salvador, and Nicaragua as the countries with the greatest deterioration, citing losses in justice access, free elections, elected governments, and political party freedoms. Casas-Zamora stressed that Haiti has effectively lost state control, while Nicaragua no longer functions democratically. El Salvador, despite reducing crime, faces risks of authoritarianism under President Nayib Bukele’s security policies.

By contrast, Honduras, Brazil, Chile, and the Dominican Republic were highlighted for notable progress, with the Dominican Republic showing improvements in three democratic indicators.